Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: AXT (AXTI), International Business Machines (IBM) and United States Cellular (USM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on AXT (AXTI), International Business Machines (IBM) and United States Cellular (USM).

AXT (AXTI)

In a report issued on April 20, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on AXT, with a price target of $5.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AXT with a $5.40 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

International Business Machines (IBM)

Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri maintained a Hold rating on International Business Machines yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $118.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Katri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 68.3% success rate. Katri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for International Business Machines with a $132.82 average price target, implying a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

United States Cellular (USM)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on United States Cellular, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 62.9% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for United States Cellular with a $48.00 average price target, representing a 56.1% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.