Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Audiocodes (AUDC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Audiocodes (AUDC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Audiocodes (AUDC)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Audiocodes on January 11 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 74.7% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Audiocodes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released yesterday, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $95.36, close to its 52-week high of $99.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 70.1% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Micro Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.63, representing a -2.3% downside. In a report issued on December 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

