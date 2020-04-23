Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: AT&T (T), Maxar Technologies (MAXR) and Amphenol (APH)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AT&T (T), Maxar Technologies (MAXR) and Amphenol (APH).

AT&T (T)

In a report released today, Mike McCormack from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on AT&T, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.64.

McCormack has an average return of 9.4% when recommending AT&T.

According to TipRanks.com, McCormack is ranked #84 out of 6481 analysts.

AT&T has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.84, representing a 14.9% upside. In a report issued on April 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

In a report released today, Thanos Moschopoulos from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Maxar Technologies, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Moschopoulos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 59.6% success rate. Moschopoulos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Celestica, CGI Group, and Open Text.

Maxar Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.96, a 46.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Amphenol (APH)

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a Hold rating on Amphenol today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 48.7% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and CommScope Holding.

Amphenol has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.89, implying a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

