Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Aspen Technology (AZPN) and Alliance Data Systems (ADS)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Aspen Technology (AZPN) and Alliance Data Systems (ADS).
Aspen Technology (AZPN)
In a report released yesterday, Robert Oliver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Technology, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.93.
According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 73.1% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sprout Social, and PROS Holdings.
Aspen Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.00.
Alliance Data Systems (ADS)
Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari maintained a Hold rating on Alliance Data Systems yesterday and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.10, close to its 52-week high of $127.99.
According to TipRanks.com, Pancari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 73.1% success rate. Pancari covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Huntington Bancshares, and Capital One Financial.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Alliance Data Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.57.
