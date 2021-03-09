Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL), General Electric (GE) and Microsoft (MSFT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apple (AAPL), General Electric (GE) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Apple (AAPL)

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi maintained a Hold rating on Apple yesterday and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.36.

Sacconaghi has an average return of 27.0% when recommending Apple.

According to TipRanks.com, Sacconaghi is ranked #775 out of 7344 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.25.

General Electric (GE)

In a report released yesterday, John Walsh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on General Electric, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 73.1% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

General Electric has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft yesterday and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $227.39, close to its 52-week high of $246.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 73.3% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Palantir Technologies.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $282.57, representing a 22.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $315.00 price target.

