Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL), Boeing (BA) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Apple (AAPL), Boeing (BA) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF).

Apple (AAPL)

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall maintained a Hold rating on Apple on June 7 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $126.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Hall is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 49.7% success rate. Hall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Cisco Systems, and Jamf Holding.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.58, which is a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Boeing (BA)

In a report released yesterday, Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Boeing, with a price target of $307.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $252.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Poponak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 63.9% success rate. Poponak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Teledyne Technologies.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $273.93, a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Christophe Menard maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE yesterday and set a price target of EUR122.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $131.88, close to its 52-week high of $140.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Menard is ranked #6641 out of 7545 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.82, a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR135.00 price target.

