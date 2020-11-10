Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL) and Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apple (AAPL) and Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA).

Apple (AAPL)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on Apple today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $115.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 60.1% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, SiTime Corporation, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $126.75 average price target, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report issued on October 26, Atlantic Equities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

In a report released today, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Jumia Technologies AG. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 73.2% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class C, and GoodRx Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jumia Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.83, a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

