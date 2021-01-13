Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Apple (AAPL) and Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apple (AAPL) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, David Vogt from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Apple, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $128.80, close to its 52-week high of $138.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Vogt is ranked #3221 out of 7223 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.32, representing a 2.7% upside. In a report issued on January 5, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

UBS analyst David Mulholland maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG today and set a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.04, close to its 52-week high of $42.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Mulholland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 70.7% success rate. Mulholland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics, and TomTom.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.86, implying a -11.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR35.00 price target.

