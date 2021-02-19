Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Appian (APPN), Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) and Dropbox (DBX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Appian (APPN), Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) and Dropbox (DBX).

Appian (APPN)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on Appian today and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $216.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 69.2% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Appian is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $137.00.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 72.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, Maxar Technologies, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings with a $56.00 average price target, a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Dropbox (DBX)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Dropbox, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.37, close to its 52-week high of $25.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 82.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Bill.com Holdings, and Upland Software.

Dropbox has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $26.67, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

