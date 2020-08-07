Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Ansys (ANSS), Nice-Systems (NICE) and Par Technology (PAR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Ansys (ANSS), Nice-Systems (NICE) and Par Technology (PAR).

Ansys (ANSS)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Sell rating on Ansys yesterday and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $315.25, close to its 52-week high of $319.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ansys with a $295.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nice-Systems (NICE)

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained a Hold rating on Nice-Systems yesterday and set a price target of $204.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $224.85, close to its 52-week high of $228.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 51.3% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ituran Location And Control, Sapiens International, and Radware.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nice-Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $223.90.

Par Technology (PAR)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on Par Technology today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.95, close to its 52-week high of $36.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 69.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Par Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.