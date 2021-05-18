Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Analog Devices (ADI), Rolls-Royce Holdings (OtherRYCEF) and Twilio (TWLO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Analog Devices (ADI), Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF) and Twilio (TWLO).

Analog Devices (ADI)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Lipacis from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices, with a price target of $188.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Lipacis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 73.5% success rate. Lipacis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Smart Global Holdings, and Tower Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Analog Devices with a $183.25 average price target, implying a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Christophe Menard maintained a Hold rating on Rolls-Royce Holdings on May 13 and set a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.46, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Menard is ranked #6867 out of 7513 analysts.

Rolls-Royce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.25, implying a 1241.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £1.19 price target.

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released yesterday, Samad Samana from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Twilio, with a price target of $415.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $297.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Samana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 64.4% success rate. Samana covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Avid Technology, and Par Technology.

Twilio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $454.00, which is a 52.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $510.00 price target.

