Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: ams AG (OtherAUKUF), NetApp (NTAP) and Global Eagle (ENT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ams AG (AUKUF), NetApp (NTAP) and Global Eagle (ENT).

ams AG (AUKUF)

Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner maintained a Sell rating on ams AG today and set a price target of CHF11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.22, close to its 52-week low of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 60.6% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and TomTom.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.71.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NetApp (NTAP)

Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc maintained a Hold rating on NetApp today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 36.4% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ceragon Networks, and Juniper Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NetApp is a Hold with an average price target of $47.46.

Global Eagle (ENT)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities downgraded Global Eagle to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.40, close to its 52-week low of $1.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 55.2% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

The the analyst consensus on Global Eagle is currently a Hold rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.