Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Amdocs (DOX), ON24 (ONTF) and Senseonics Holdings (SENS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Amdocs (DOX), ON24 (ONTF) and Senseonics Holdings (SENS).

Amdocs (DOX)

Robert W. Baird analyst William Power maintained a Hold rating on Amdocs on May 13 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.09, close to its 52-week high of $82.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 65.7% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Axon Enterprise, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amdocs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.67, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ON24 (ONTF)

In a report issued on May 13, Robert Oliver from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on ON24, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.18, close to its 52-week low of $32.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 73.1% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Aspen Technology, and Sprout Social.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ON24 with a $66.43 average price target, which is an 88.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Senseonics Holdings (SENS)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy reiterated a Hold rating on Senseonics Holdings on May 13 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 61.4% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Senseonics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.17, representing a 65.1% upside. In a report issued on May 13, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.