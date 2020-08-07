Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Alteryx (AYX), Wix (WIX) and Universal Display (OLED)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alteryx (AYX), Wix (WIX) and Universal Display (OLED).

Alteryx (AYX)

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Alteryx, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $169.00, close to its 52-week high of $185.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 74.5% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alteryx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $179.67, a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $192.00 price target.

Wix (WIX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Hold rating on Wix today and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $307.98, close to its 52-week high of $319.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.4% and a 74.1% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $288.12.

Universal Display (OLED)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Sell rating on Universal Display today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $186.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 48.2% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Display is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $181.33.

