Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Alphabet Class C (GOOG), Huntington Ingalls (HII) and Embraer SA (ERJ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Alphabet Class C (GOOG), Huntington Ingalls (HII) and Embraer SA (ERJ).

Alphabet Class C (GOOG)

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.5% and a 77.4% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Paypal Holdings.

Alphabet Class C has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2330.63, a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2200.00 price target.

Huntington Ingalls (HII)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on Huntington Ingalls on February 11 and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $178.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 69.1% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, General Electric, and Transdigm Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Huntington Ingalls with a $184.00 average price target, representing a 3.8% upside. In a report issued on February 11, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $183.00 price target.

Embraer SA (ERJ)

In a report issued on February 12, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Embraer SA, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Science Applications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Embraer SA is a Hold with an average price target of $6.50, a -24.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

