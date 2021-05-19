Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Alliance Data Systems (ADS), AT&T (T) and Nice-Systems (NICE)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alliance Data Systems (ADS), AT&T (T) and Nice-Systems (NICE).

Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

In a report issued on May 17, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alliance Data Systems, with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.79, close to its 52-week high of $127.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 77.8% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, TELUS International (CDA), and Jack Henry & Associates.

Alliance Data Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.00, representing a 5.9% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AT&T (T)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on AT&T on May 17 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 78.5% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, Wideopenwest, and GDS Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AT&T is a Hold with an average price target of $31.00, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report issued on May 17, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Nice-Systems (NICE)

In a report issued on May 14, Dan Bergstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Nice-Systems, with a price target of $266.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $219.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Bergstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 80.0% success rate. Bergstrom covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, Verint Systems, and Fortinet.

Nice-Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $300.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.