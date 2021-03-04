Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF), Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF) and Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Airbus Group SE (EADSF), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF).

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, David Perry from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $120.38, close to its 52-week high of $128.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is ranked #7098 out of 7342 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.41, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR134.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released yesterday, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor, with a price target of EUR67.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.15, close to its 52-week high of $81.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.3% and a 78.9% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $78.55 average price target, which is a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR67.50 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR42.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.35, close to its 52-week high of $44.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Duval is ranked #948 out of 7342 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $45.09 average price target, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.