Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF) and Materialise (MTLS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and Materialise (MTLS).

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE yesterday and set a price target of EUR77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and PUMA SE NPV.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.93, implying a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR90.00 price target.

Materialise (MTLS)

Kepler Capital analyst Matthias Maenhaut downgraded Materialise to Sell yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Maenhaut is ranked #5364 out of 6831 analysts.

Materialise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

