Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF) and Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF).

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released today, Wolfgang Donie from Norddeutsche Landesbank maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.39, close to its 52-week high of $125.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Donie is ranked #6311 out of 7491 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.62, implying a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR105.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released today, Andrew Gardiner from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 65.1% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, ams AG, and Nokia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.06, which is a 26.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Warburg Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR31.00 price target.

