Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF), Adyen (OtherADYYF) and Ciena (CIEN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Airbus Group SE (EADSF), Adyen (ADYYF) and Ciena (CIEN).

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

UBS analyst Celine Fornaro maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE yesterday and set a price target of EUR100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.30, close to its 52-week low of $50.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Fornaro is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -23.4% and a 31.8% success rate. Fornaro covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rolls-Royce Holdings, MTU Aero Engines, and Rolls-Royce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $80.52 average price target, representing a 24.8% upside. In a report issued on May 21, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR80.00 price target.

Adyen (ADYYF)

UBS analyst Hannes Leitner maintained a Buy rating on Adyen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1319.95, close to its 52-week high of $1396.51.

Leitner has an average return of 63.7% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Leitner is ranked #1010 out of 6657 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1077.91, implying a -17.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1200.00 price target.

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Ciena. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.00, close to its 52-week high of $56.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

Ciena has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.55, implying a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

