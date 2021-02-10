Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Adyen (OtherADYYF), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and ams AG (OtherAUKUF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Adyen (ADYYF), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and ams AG (AUKUF).

Adyen (ADYYF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Mohammed Moawalla maintained a Buy rating on Adyen today and set a price target of EUR2100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2351.37, close to its 52-week high of $2487.00.

Moawalla has an average return of 74.6% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #965 out of 7296 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $2286.83 average price target, implying a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR2021.00 price target.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report released today, Rod Hall from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Cisco Systems, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.50, close to its 52-week high of $50.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Hall is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.2% success rate. Hall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dell Technologies, Juniper Networks, and Avaya Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cisco Systems with a $50.44 average price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report released today, Christian Sandherr from Hauck & Aufhaeuser maintained a Buy rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.31.

Sandherr has an average return of 16.6% when recommending ams AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandherr is ranked #1027 out of 7296 analysts.

ams AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.02, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report issued on January 26, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF26.00 price target.

