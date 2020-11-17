Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Adyen (OtherADYYF) and Prosus (OtherPROSF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Adyen (ADYYF) and Prosus (PROSF).

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released yesterday, James Goodman from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR1060.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1918.00, close to its 52-week high of $2076.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is ranked #2229 out of 7091 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $1800.07 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Prosus (PROSF)

Barclays analyst Andrew Ross maintained a Buy rating on Prosus yesterday and set a price target of EUR128.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.06.

Ross has an average return of 41.1% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Ross is ranked #400 out of 7091 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prosus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $136.94, implying a 30.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR120.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.