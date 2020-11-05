Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) and Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF).

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Energy Industries, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 63.5% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and AO Smith.

Advanced Energy Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.80.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor today and set a price target of EUR41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 75.2% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dialog Semiconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.39, a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR42.00 price target.

