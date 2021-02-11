Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Advanced Energy (AEIS), Qualys (QLYS) and Avalara (AVLR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Advanced Energy (AEIS), Qualys (QLYS) and Avalara (AVLR).

Advanced Energy (AEIS)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Energy today and set a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.7% and a 80.4% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $120.14, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Qualys (QLYS)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham downgraded Qualys to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Acacia Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Ceragon Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualys is a Hold with an average price target of $110.40, a -12.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Avalara (AVLR)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Avalara, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $179.78, close to its 52-week high of $185.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.8% and a 80.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Manhattan Associates, and Upland Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avalara with a $206.67 average price target, a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

