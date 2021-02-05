Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Wynn Resorts (WYNN), World Wrestling (WWE) and Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Wynn Resorts (WYNN), World Wrestling (WWE) and Fleetcor Technologies (FLT).

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 65.1% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wynn Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

World Wrestling (WWE)

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on World Wrestling today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.00, close to its 52-week high of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Walt Disney, and Trade Desk.

World Wrestling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.33, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $263.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fleetcor Technologies with a $270.80 average price target, implying a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.