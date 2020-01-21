Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Alaska Air (ALK) and Fastenal Company (FAST)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Alaska Air (ALK) and Fastenal Company (FAST).

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on Wynn Resorts today and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 57.3% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wynn Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.25, representing a 2.9% upside. In a report issued on January 8, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Alaska Air (ALK)

Buckingham analyst Daniel Mckenzie maintained a Buy rating on Alaska Air today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Mckenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 62.2% success rate. Mckenzie covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Norwegian Cruise Line, and American Airlines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alaska Air with a $75.50 average price target.

Fastenal Company (FAST)

In a report released today, Robert Barry from Buckingham maintained a Hold rating on Fastenal Company, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Barry is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 52.5% success rate. Barry covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Crane Company, SPX Flow, and SPX.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fastenal Company is a Hold with an average price target of $36.00, representing a -1.2% downside. In a report issued on January 17, William Blair also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

