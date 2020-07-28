Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Worldline (OtherWRDLY), Yum! Brands (YUM) and Russel Metals (OtherRUSMF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Worldline (WRDLY), Yum! Brands (YUM) and Russel Metals (RUSMF).

Worldline (WRDLY)

In a report issued on July 24, Laurent Daure from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Worldline, with a price target of EUR68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #3253 out of 6821 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Worldline is a Hold with an average price target of $79.94.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands yesterday and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $93.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 56.7% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Texas Roadhouse.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yum! Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.21.

Russel Metals (RUSMF)

In a report released today, Alexander Jackson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Russel Metals, with a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.97.

Jackson has an average return of 4.5% when recommending Russel Metals.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is ranked #2379 out of 6821 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Russel Metals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.36.

