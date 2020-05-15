Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: WildBrain (OtherWLDBF) and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (OtherENGMF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on WildBrain (WLDBF) and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF).

WildBrain (WLDBF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Hold rating on WildBrain yesterday and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 51.6% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WildBrain is a Hold with an average price target of $0.71.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings today and set a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.93, close to its 52-week low of $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 67.3% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectra7 Micro, Celestica, and CGI Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings with a $2.05 average price target, an 114.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

