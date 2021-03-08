Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Wendy’s (WEN) and Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wendy’s (WEN) and Shift4 Payments (FOUR).

Wendy’s (WEN)

In a report issued on March 4, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Wendy’s, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 62.5% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Texas Roadhouse.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wendy’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.61, which is a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, UBS also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Shift4 Payments on March 4 and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.10, close to its 52-week high of $83.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 79.7% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, TELUS International (CDA), and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shift4 Payments is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.00, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

