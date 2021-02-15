Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Walt Disney (DIS) and Yellow Media (OtherYLWDF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Walt Disney (DIS) and Yellow Media (YLWDF).

Walt Disney (DIS)

RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral maintained a Buy rating on Walt Disney on February 12 and set a price target of $202.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $187.67, close to its 52-week high of $193.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.9% and a 81.8% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class B, Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, and Sirius XM Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walt Disney with a $202.41 average price target, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Yellow Media (YLWDF)

In a report issued on February 11, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Yellow Media, with a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.60, close to its 52-week high of $9.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 63.3% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yellow Media with a $9.98 average price target, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

