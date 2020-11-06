Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Ritchie Bros (RBA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Ritchie Bros (RBA).

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on ViacomCBS, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.3% and a 37.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

ViacomCBS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.25, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Ritchie Bros (RBA)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Hold rating on Ritchie Bros today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Ritchie Bros has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.33.

