Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: ViacomCBS (VIAC) and fuboTV (FUBO)

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Hold rating on ViacomCBS today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.60, close to its 52-week high of $67.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 48.5% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ViacomCBS with a $46.44 average price target, implying a -27.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

fuboTV (FUBO)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on fuboTV today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 61.1% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Corsair Gaming.

fuboTV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.28.

