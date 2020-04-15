Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: UnitedHealth (UNH) and Teladoc (TDOC)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on UnitedHealth (UNH) and Teladoc (TDOC).

UnitedHealth (UNH)

Stephens analyst Scott Fidel maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth today and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $279.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Fidel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 70.7% success rate. Fidel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Molina Healthcare, and Encompass Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UnitedHealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $316.40, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $321.00 price target.

Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released today, Steven Halper from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Teladoc, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $169.78, close to its 52-week high of $176.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 57.4% success rate. Halper covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Tivity Health, and Hms Holdings.

Teladoc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.30, representing a -9.7% downside. In a report issued on March 31, Berenberg Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold.

