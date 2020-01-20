Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: UnitedHealth (UNH), Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) and Delta Airlines (DAL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on UnitedHealth (UNH), Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) and Delta Airlines (DAL).

UnitedHealth (UNH)

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth on January 15 and set a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $298.47, close to its 52-week high of $300.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

UnitedHealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $322.40, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on January 10, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $341.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Sell rating on Allegiant Travel Company on January 15 and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.79, close to its 52-week high of $183.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allegiant Travel Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $183.57.

Delta Airlines (DAL)

Berenberg Bank analyst Adrian Yanoshik maintained a Buy rating on Delta Airlines on January 15 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.03, close to its 52-week high of $63.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Yanoshik is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 42.9% success rate. Yanoshik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Lufthansa AG, American Airlines, and Air France KLM.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delta Airlines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.82, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DAL: