Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: United Parcel (UPS), IMAX (IMAX) and XPO Logistics (XPO)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on United Parcel (UPS), IMAX (IMAX) and XPO Logistics (XPO).

United Parcel (UPS)

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Hold rating on United Parcel today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 76.4% success rate. Chamoun covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, TFI International, and Canadian Railway.

United Parcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.93, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on April 20, KeyBanc also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

IMAX (IMAX)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on IMAX, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -20.5% and a 22.6% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMAX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.50, implying a 51.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

XPO Logistics (XPO)

In a report released today, Ariel Rosa from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on XPO Logistics, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.83.

Rosa has an average return of 27.5% when recommending XPO Logistics.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosa is ranked #766 out of 6495 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on XPO Logistics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $83.07, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report issued on April 17, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

