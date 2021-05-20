Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: TripCom Group (TCOM) and Silence Therapeutics (SLN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on TripCom Group (TCOM) and Silence Therapeutics (SLN).

TripCom Group (TCOM)

In a report released yesterday, Jake Fuller from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on TripCom Group. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 61.8% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Booking Holdings, TripAdvisor, and Expedia.

TripCom Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.09.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Silence Therapeutics (SLN)

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader maintained a Buy rating on Silence Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.73, close to its 52-week high of $28.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 41.7% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silence Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00, representing a 22.6% upside. In a report issued on May 13, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.