Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Tractor Supply (TSCO) and Royal Caribbean (RCL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Tractor Supply (TSCO) and Royal Caribbean (RCL).

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on Tractor Supply yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Tractor Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.73.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Royal Caribbean (RCL)

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean yesterday and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.55, close to its 52-week low of $19.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 52.2% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Caribbean is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $103.27.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.