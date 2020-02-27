Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: TJX Companies (TJX), Tenet Healthcare (THC) and Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on TJX Companies (TJX), Tenet Healthcare (THC) and Booking Holdings (BKNG).

TJX Companies (TJX)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Buy rating on TJX Companies yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.99, close to its 52-week high of $64.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 49.1% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Children’s Place, and Williams-Sonoma.

TJX Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.82, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report issued on February 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Tenet Healthcare (THC)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Tenet Healthcare, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 49.7% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Tenet Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.67, a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $32.00 price target.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $2070.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1678.20, close to its 52-week low of $1640.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 58.8% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $2134.55 average price target, representing a 23.3% upside. In a report issued on February 20, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2330.00 price target.

