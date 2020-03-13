Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Tilly’s (TLYS), Gap (GPS) and StarTek (SRT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Tilly’s (TLYS), Gap (GPS) and StarTek (SRT).

Tilly’s (TLYS)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Tilly’s, with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.34, close to its 52-week low of $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 43.3% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Chromadex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tilly’s with a $10.50 average price target.

Gap (GPS)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Gap, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.07, close to its 52-week low of $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.1% and a 30.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Gap with a $15.44 average price target, a 53.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

StarTek (SRT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins reiterated a Buy rating on StarTek today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.08, close to its 52-week low of $3.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -24.8% and a 22.0% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

StarTek has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

