Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Southwest Airlines (LUV), Eutelsat Communications (OtherEUTLF) and Mediaset España (OtherGETVF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Southwest Airlines (LUV), Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF) and Mediaset España (GETVF).

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

In a report released yesterday, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Southwest Airlines, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.73, close to its 52-week low of $29.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 57.8% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Southwest Airlines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.89, implying a 57.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF)

Barclays analyst Nick Dempsey maintained a Buy rating on Eutelsat Communications yesterday and set a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.24, equals to its 52-week low of $9.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Dempsey is ranked #596 out of 6151 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eutelsat Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.02.

Mediaset España (GETVF)

In a report released yesterday, Julien Roch from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Mediaset España, with a price target of EUR3.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.80, equals to its 52-week low of $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Roch is ranked #5353 out of 6151 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mediaset España with a $5.40 average price target, representing a 12.5% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR3.30 price target.

