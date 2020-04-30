Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE), Yum! Brands (YUM) and Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE), Yum! Brands (YUM) and Boyd Gaming (BYD).

SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 48.8% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SiteOne Landscape Supply is a Hold with an average price target of $74.33, a -17.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands yesterday and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $87.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum! Brands with a $95.56 average price target, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Buy rating on Boyd Gaming yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Penn National Gaming, and Las Vegas Sands.

Boyd Gaming has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.40, a 43.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

