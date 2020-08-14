Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Shell Midstream (SHLX) and Green Plains Partners (GPP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Shell Midstream (SHLX) and Green Plains Partners (GPP).

Shell Midstream (SHLX)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on Shell Midstream on August 12 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 61.2% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shell Midstream with a $13.00 average price target, representing a 7.3% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Green Plains Partners (GPP)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Green Plains Partners on August 11 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 61.0% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Plains Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

