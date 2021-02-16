Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Service International (SCI), Cintas (CTAS) and Chipotle (CMG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Service International (SCI), Cintas (CTAS) and Chipotle (CMG).

Service International (SCI)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Service International yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.12, close to its 52-week high of $54.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 65.0% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Acadia Healthcare, and AmerisourceBergen.

Service International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00, representing a 4.0% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cintas (CTAS)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Hold rating to Cintas today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $342.44, close to its 52-week high of $369.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 64.4% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Stericycle, and H&R Block.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cintas with a $367.80 average price target.

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Chipotle. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1527.70, close to its 52-week high of $1564.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 53.9% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chipotle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1627.43, a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CMG: