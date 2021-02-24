Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Republic Services (RSG), Nexstar Media Group (NXST) and Cinedigm (CIDM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Republic Services (RSG), Nexstar Media Group (NXST) and Cinedigm (CIDM).

Republic Services (RSG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Goldstein maintained a Hold rating on Republic Services yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 0.0% success rate. Goldstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Waste Connections, Waste Management, and Stride.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Republic Services with a $102.14 average price target, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on February 16, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $96.00 price target.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

In a report released yesterday, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Nexstar Media Group, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $140.33, close to its 52-week high of $141.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 48.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Dolby Laboratories.

Nexstar Media Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.50.

Cinedigm (CIDM)

In a report issued on February 22, Daniel Kurnos from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Cinedigm, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurnos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 56.0% success rate. Kurnos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Porch Group, and CarGurus.

Cinedigm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25.

