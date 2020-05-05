Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), Fox (FOXA) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), Fox (FOXA) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH).

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

In a report released today, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 Partners, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 60.7% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Phillips 66 Partners with a $46.67 average price target, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Fox (FOXA)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Fox, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Fox has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.80.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 36.4% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Domino’s Pizza.

Texas Roadhouse has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.14, representing a 29.1% upside. In a report issued on April 23, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $44.00 price target.

