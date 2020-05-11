Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and SNC-Lavalin Group (OtherSNCAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF).

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline, with a price target of C$36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 43.6% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Pembina Pipeline has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.90, a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

In a report released today, Frederic Bastien from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on SNC-Lavalin Group, with a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #5004 out of 6559 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SNC-Lavalin Group with a $29.78 average price target.

