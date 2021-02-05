Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Peloton Interactive (PTON), Maximus (MMS) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Peloton Interactive (PTON), Maximus (MMS) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI).

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $157.53, close to its 52-week high of $171.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 67.8% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, DraftKings, and MediaAlpha.

Peloton Interactive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.65, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Maximus (MMS)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Maximus, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.81, equals to its 52-week high of $80.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 65.3% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maximus with a $79.00 average price target.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.44.

Moldow has an average return of 0.7% when recommending Universal Technical Institute.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #1029 out of 7271 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Technical Institute with a $9.75 average price target, implying a 55.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

