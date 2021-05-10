Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Paya Holdings (PAYA) and Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Paya Holdings (PAYA) and Planet Fitness (PLNT).

Paya Holdings (PAYA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Paya Holdings today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.13, close to its 52-week low of $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.9% and a 73.1% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Grid Dynamics Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Paya Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.40, implying a 41.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia reiterated a Hold rating on Planet Fitness today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.7% and a 92.5% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Planet Fitness is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.50, representing a 14.6% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

