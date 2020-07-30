Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: National-Oilwell (NOV), Norfolk Southern (NSC) and New Oriental Education Tech (EDU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on National-Oilwell (NOV), Norfolk Southern (NSC) and New Oriental Education Tech (EDU).

National-Oilwell (NOV)

In a report issued on July 28, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on National-Oilwell, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -16.0% and a 27.1% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

National-Oilwell has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.23, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.30 price target.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Sell rating on Norfolk Southern yesterday and set a price target of $172.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $188.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 67.7% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, Republic Services, and Waste Connections.

Norfolk Southern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $195.88, implying a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

New Oriental Education Tech (EDU)

Nomura analyst Jessie Xu maintained a Buy rating on New Oriental Education Tech yesterday and set a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $138.12.

Xu has an average return of 2.1% when recommending New Oriental Education Tech.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #982 out of 6831 analysts.

New Oriental Education Tech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.40, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $169.00 price target.

