Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Moody’s (MCO), Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) and Transocean (RIG)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Moody’s (MCO), Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) and Transocean (RIG).

Moody’s (MCO)

Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained a Buy rating on Moody’s yesterday and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $278.90, close to its 52-week high of $296.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Heidrick & Struggles, and BrightView Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moody’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $296.60, representing a 3.9% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Credit Suisse analyst Brian W Russo maintained a Hold rating on Sirius XM Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.77.

Russo has an average return of 16.8% when recommending Sirius XM Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Russo is ranked #4773 out of 6832 analysts.

Sirius XM Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.78, implying a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Transocean (RIG)

In a report released yesterday, Jacob Lundberg from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Transocean, with a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.0% and a 40.0% success rate. Lundberg covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Baker Hughes Company.

Transocean has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.58.

